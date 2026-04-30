🥁 1 tin soldier 🍿

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Mark Carney the clown of Canada
Change is coming and it will be GLORIOUS
Are YOU ready for what is coming?
Enjoy the show.
⏳ It is time - https://rumble.com/v78z7l8--it-is-tume-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
🔥 17 Simple things we can all do - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
💪🏼 Cabal Cornerstones Tumble - https://rumble.com/v78wyx6--cabal-cornerstones-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
☝️🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☝️☕
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856
💪🏼 https://www.prometheanpac.com/flyer_2026
💪🏼 https://www.prometheanaction.com/
🔥 Tying it all together - https://rumble.com/v71yrgc--tying-it-all-together-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Awaken to the spark of divine within.
🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏
🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -
https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.
✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏
✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏
✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."
Mark Cloudfoot Gershon
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺