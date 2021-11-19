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X22 Report B 11. 18. 21.
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270 views • November 19, 2021
Ep. 2631b - Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed, Evil Is Global, US Is The First Domino
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What we are witnessing the old guard power structure being destroyed. The evil is not just in the US but it is global. The US will be the first domino to fall. The patriot are now ready to control information, this will destroy the [DS] once and for all. Election fraud is now being presented to the public one drip at a time. The [DS] has lost control of the pandemic narrative, they know they lost, but they will push with something else. Scavino sends message that it is all about to go down.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
What we are witnessing the old guard power structure being destroyed. The evil is not just in the US but it is global. The US will be the first domino to fall. The patriot are now ready to control information, this will destroy the [DS] once and for all. Election fraud is now being presented to the public one drip at a time. The [DS] has lost control of the pandemic narrative, they know they lost, but they will push with something else. Scavino sends message that it is all about to go down.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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