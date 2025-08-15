BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red carpet, strategic bombers & Trump himself: this is how President Putin was welcomed in Alaska on Friday - Bomber angle #3
 Red carpet, strategic bombers & Trump himself: this is how President Putin was welcomed in Alaska on Friday.

Adding: 

This meeting is expected to last 6-7 hours, so we have plenty of time to kill

Trump’s been negotiating with Putin in Alaska for 2 HOURS now

Days ago, he said he’d know in two minutes if progress was possible

White House CONFIRMS meeting still ongoing

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
