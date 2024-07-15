Questions Swirl Around Secret Service Failure to Protect Trump

Americans are grateful that an assassin’s bullet did not strike Donald Trump skull on Saturday. Glory to Almighty God for sparing the life of the former president. Nevertheless, serious questions demand answers regarding the failure of the U.S. Secret Service to protect the president. Even more troubling is the possibility that some members of the Secret Service were complicit in the attempted assassination.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/15/2024





