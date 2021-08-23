© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccination: They’re Becoming Desperate (MIRRORED)
Follow
4
Share
Report
1049 views • August 23, 2021
Vaccination: They’re Becoming Desperate (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Computing Forever at:-
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/Mandatory-Vaccination--Trudeau%E2%80%99s-Terrifying-Threat-Broadband-High:6
Support my work here:
https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star:
https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here:
https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Source links:
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/irish-community-mourning-tributes-paid-24786114
https://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2021/0818/1241521-ex-waterford-united-player-roy-butler-dies-aged-23/
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/waterford-football-community-pays-tribute-to-roy-butler-who-has-passed-awayaged-23-40766084.html
https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/08/travel-croatia-austria-vaccine-expiry-booster/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab:
https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com:
https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/ComputingForever
Stock video imagery sourced from the following links on pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/photos/hand-glove-syringe-inject-inection-6276264/
https://pixabay.com/videos/canada-america-symbol-flag-wind-21388/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-quarantine-home-quarantine-37789/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-corona-virus-coronavirus-33883/
https://pixabay.com/photos/qr-code-quick-response-code-to-scan-1903447/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
https://pixabay.com/videos/tunnel-corridor-scifi-sci-fi-26475/
https://pixabay.com/videos/universe-jar-colourful-experiment-13100/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bokeh-green-background-blur-lights-5243/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
LBRY URL
lbry://@ComputingForever#9/Mandatory-Vaccination--Trudeau’s-Terrifying-Threat-Broadband-High#6
Claim ID
64a0493d468c4f0846c7fc35638946722f9741cc
Mirrored from Odysee channel Computing Forever at:-
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/Mandatory-Vaccination--Trudeau%E2%80%99s-Terrifying-Threat-Broadband-High:6
Support my work here:
https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star:
https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here:
https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Source links:
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/irish-community-mourning-tributes-paid-24786114
https://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2021/0818/1241521-ex-waterford-united-player-roy-butler-dies-aged-23/
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/waterford-football-community-pays-tribute-to-roy-butler-who-has-passed-awayaged-23-40766084.html
https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/08/travel-croatia-austria-vaccine-expiry-booster/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab:
https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com:
https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/ComputingForever
Stock video imagery sourced from the following links on pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/photos/hand-glove-syringe-inject-inection-6276264/
https://pixabay.com/videos/canada-america-symbol-flag-wind-21388/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-quarantine-home-quarantine-37789/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-corona-virus-coronavirus-33883/
https://pixabay.com/photos/qr-code-quick-response-code-to-scan-1903447/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
https://pixabay.com/videos/tunnel-corridor-scifi-sci-fi-26475/
https://pixabay.com/videos/universe-jar-colourful-experiment-13100/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bokeh-green-background-blur-lights-5243/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
LBRY URL
lbry://@ComputingForever#9/Mandatory-Vaccination--Trudeau’s-Terrifying-Threat-Broadband-High#6
Claim ID
64a0493d468c4f0846c7fc35638946722f9741cc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.