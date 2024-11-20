War B4 WW3. Russia Threatens US After Biden Approves Long Range Missiles. China Prepares For Attack

Trump allies warn Biden risking 'World War III' by authorizing long-range missiles for Ukraine. Ukraine can now target positions in the Kursk region, where Russia has lined up some 50,000 troops. President Joe Biden for the first time authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-given long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, a prospect that President-elect Donald Trump's allies believe could threaten "World War III." Ukraine can now target positions in the Kursk region, where Russia has lined up some 50,000 troops, including 10,000 North Koreans, senior U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News. Ukrainian forces seized the Russian territory earlier this year.





These actions are 'absolutely reckless': Josh Hawley. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reacts to President Biden letting Ukraine strike into Russia territory with U.S. missiles on 'The Ingraham Angle.'





Kremlin warns US will be risking World War III if it has approved American weapons inside Russia. The Kremlin has accused the Biden administration of stoking tensions by allowing Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale attack across Ukraine. Russian ballistic missile strikes on Ukranian energy infrastructure and the city of Sumy killed 11 people and damaged 15 buildings.





Revelation 7:1-4 KJV





1 And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.





2 And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the seal of the living God: and he cried with a loud voice to the four angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea,





3 Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.





4 And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel.









Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.









