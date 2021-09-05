SPANISH & AMERICAN CONTRACTORS USE GRATUITOUS VIOLENCE CORRUPTION OF MEDICAL TREATMENT TO FORCE OUT

BRYAN TEW @ RUMBLEBRYAN TEW @ BITCHUTEBRYAN TEW @ BRIGHTEONTrauma Based Mind Control involves the use of constant disruptions of the victims communications, financial transactions, etc., at regular intervals to solicit emotional responses from the Mind Control victim which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data while simultaneously portraying the victim as delusional, crazy, etc., to discredit the victim. This is called the HYPER GAME THEORY.It is based on the mathematical model known as the NON-COOPERATIVE GAMING THEOREM. The process is endless and can be activated at will by the supercomputer which has remotely hijacked all my computers, tablets, smartphones, etc.Hyper Game Theory basically is a mathematical model applying Game Theory to Decision Tree Modeling proving, mathematically, that by perpetually and constantly altering any value in the model one can perpetually and constantly alter that models expected outcome.In CIA DIA Trauma Based Mind Control the model is the Mind Control victim. It's is a tactic to force the victim into an endless series of counter moves trying to function and survive as each counter move is an evoked potential which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data.So by constantly and perpetually altering the daily activities, daily life, daily finances, daily communications, daily motivations & memory references (remote neural manipulation) one can constantly alter the outcome of the daily activities, daily life, daily motivations, etc., of the victims thereby forcing the victim into an endless series of forced adjustments and counter moves each day trying to function and survive.Each counter move and forced adjustment is a VERIFIABLE set of brain waves (synaptic responses) which can be remotely captured and integrated back into RNM data as the RNM Supercomputers, and Hive Mind Teams (cognitive researchers) using specific software programs, continue to build a cognitive model of the victim inside the database of the supercomputers to eventually achieve direct behavioral control over the victim.This is achieved by using the mind control technology to manufacture evidence against the victim and then using that manufactured evidence to justify a 24/7 non-stop investigation as CIA/DIA trauma based mind control is dependent upon non-stop continuous surveillance verification triggers and markers) of the trauma based mind control victim.Hyper Game Theory is achieved by PERPETUALLY basing ones next move off the opponents last move, meaning the game never ends because there is always a next move to be made. Always a higher optimum to choose from.The idea is to force victim into a never ending series of responses (electromagnetic emission patterns of the brain) which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM datathe faith and belief system of the victim is a crucial component of CIA DIA Trauma Based Mind Control. It's all a deadly game which results in the premature death of the trauma based mind control victim because of the side effects of the brutal no touch directed energy torture.They have a whole bag of tricks to kill, menticize and/or set up and frame the victim and have him thrown into a mental institution. That's why the Organized Stalking is designed to appear ordinary, normal and expected to the casual observer.But how do you explain all the Organized Stalking in all the other countries including those that are hostile or indifferent to you CIA/DIA Scum?It's all a deadly game of deception and manipulation nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not accept anything the RNM system interrogates you about as truth. The system is designed to remotely capture random bits of your senses and then to fabricate stories based on whatever it captures injected back into the subconscious of the trauma based mind control victim at speed of light to interrogate and harass the victim with no other intention than to distract and torture the victim into submission to the systems influence.