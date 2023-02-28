You May Wanna Sit Down For This One

‼️Horsehair worms are internal parasites of crickets and crickets are now being used in food🤮



I know this video is pretty disgusting, but it’s important people are aware of the dangerous health consequences of eating crickets and other bugs which have recently been legalised for human consumption.



Not only is the human digestive system not designed to consume insects, they are also full of harmful parasites!

🤮🤮🤮

