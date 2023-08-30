Hirelings & Contending for the Faith

February 10th, 2019
Pastor Dean is continuing the theme from last week's sermon about being wary of false teachers and people who are acting as pastors but are not called by God to be pastors. These people will bow to the will of the people and not be led by God in their ministry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.