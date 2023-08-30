Create New Account
Hirelings & Contending for the Faith
February 10th, 2019

Pastor Dean is continuing the theme from last week's sermon about being wary of false teachers and people who are acting as pastors but are not called by God to be pastors. These people will bow to the will of the people and not be led by God in their ministry.

