04/02/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

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News Summary：
1、Adverse Reactions Such As Tinnitus and Deafness Were Found After Receiving the CCP’s Toxic Vaccine Injection
2、The CCP Uses Its Brainwashing Propaganda To Promote Vaccination
3、U.S. Congressman Tom Cotton Says the Americans Should Hold the CCP Accountable for the Virus
4、Blinken Released an Assessment Report Certifying That Hong Kong Does Not Warrant Preferential Treatment From the U.S
5、GNEWS Digest：《“Dr Li-Meng Yan Published Her Third Report, Providing Point-by-Point Responses to Previous Critical Reviews》