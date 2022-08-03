Is "Smart Drug Dealing" on the Internet Legal? Modafinil vs ADHD Drugs? 🎙️ August Biohacking Q&A #7

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I'll be answering some of the August Biohacking and lifehacking questions about being a "Smart Drug dealer," Modafinil vs ADHD drugs, and the Mandela Effect in this Q&A podcast. Please excuse the truly awful English accent I attempt!
0:35 Risks of creating a new Nootropic?
9:40 Is "smart drug dealing" legal?
14:14 Modafinil vs Adderall
18:22 The Mandela Effect is NOT false memories!
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library
📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking Questions?
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Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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