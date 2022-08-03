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Is "Smart Drug Dealing" on the Internet Legal? Modafinil vs ADHD Drugs? 🎙️ August Biohacking Q&A #7
jroseland
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34 views • August 03, 2022

I'll be answering some of the August Biohacking and lifehacking questions about being a "Smart Drug dealer," Modafinil vs ADHD drugs, and the Mandela Effect in this Q&A podcast. Please excuse the truly awful English accent I attempt!


0:35 Risks of creating a new Nootropic?

9:40 Is "smart drug dealing" legal?

14:14 Modafinil vs Adderall

18:22 The Mandela Effect is NOT false memories!


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking Questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
podcastmandela effectbiohackingmodafiniladderalladhd drugsindiegogonootropicsjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetfalse memoriesdrug dealing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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