Lawsuit: 2020 Election is National Security Breach. ~ Loy Brunson. 7discoveries.com

Congress failed to ensure a secure 2020 national election? Congress has unconstitutional "immunity" from their own oaths of office?

"Supreme court rule 11. If you get a petition to the court under rule 11 and they accept it under rule 11 that means they agree with you that it is a national emergency type of case...." ~ Loy Brunson

"After the 2020 election, hundreds of citizens and elected law makers stepped forward with evidence of misconduct, malfeasance, and criminal behavior during that election. Well, Brunson's argument is that congress was CONSTITUTIONALLY REQUIRED to investigate this evidence through their oaths of office." ~ Stew Peters

"And so we are not suing about the outcome of the election. We are not suing to put someone in office. We are suing to remove the security breach. The security breach is every single member of congress that refused to do their job and defend this country." ~ Loy Brunson

MIRRORED From Michael Jaco: The greatest Supreme Court decision in history is coming on Jan 6 2023. Published November 30, 2022. https://rumble.com/v1y54em-the-greatest-supreme-court-decision-in-history-is-coming-on-jan-6-2023..html

Supreme Court Petition in which 388 Respondents are a party to this lawsuit action as defendants in the trial court Including President, Vice President, Senators and Congressional Representatives: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf



