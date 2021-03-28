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EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: Pentagon Plot To Trigger Race War Discovered
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261 views • March 28, 2021
Mar 27, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Yale insider Robert Barnes lays out the elites plan to break up America using Divide & Conquer. Plus, the "globalists are not God" -- Alex Jones issues an important message of hope
https://banned.video/watch?id=605f9a0cbf13ad66d85387f0
The Alex Jones Show
Yale insider Robert Barnes lays out the elites plan to break up America using Divide & Conquer. Plus, the "globalists are not God" -- Alex Jones issues an important message of hope
https://banned.video/watch?id=605f9a0cbf13ad66d85387f0
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