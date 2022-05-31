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Monkeypox: Was COVID Just a Test Run? -- Dr. David Martin Interview
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v161fjk-monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-dr.-david-martin-interview.html
Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Join me for a live interview with Dr. David Martin to discuss the latest global health scare, and what to expect next.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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