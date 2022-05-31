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Monkeypox: Was COVID Just a Test Run? -- Dr. David Martin Interview
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134 views • May 31, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v161fjk-monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-dr.-david-martin-interview.html
Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Join me for a live interview with Dr. David Martin to discuss the latest global health scare, and what to expect next.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
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Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Join me for a live interview with Dr. David Martin to discuss the latest global health scare, and what to expect next.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
Follow Man in America on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
To learn about investing in gold visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 877-646-5347.
Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code MAN
FOLLOW, WATCH, & LISTEN:
Website: https://maninamerica.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
PodBean: https://maninamerica.podbean.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica
Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS
Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica
SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/2776713240786468864
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk1BlQ5jMltclgYiy
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