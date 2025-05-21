Prophecy Unfolding Global Events & Biblical Warnings

This powerful episode uncovers urgent global developments—from Israel’s escalating conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, to Iran’s nuclear brinkmanship, Russia’s renewed aggression in Ukraine, and the moral battle over CRISPR gene editing. Are these events random... or are they fulfilling ancient prophecies?





Explore the convergence of war, technology, and Scripture as we connect today’s headlines to end-times warnings foretold in the Bible.

Wars. Iran. CRISPR. The Coming Storm.

Are we nearing the final hour?





