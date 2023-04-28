Create New Account
Diversity Destroys Community And Its Social Norms
The Hard Right View
Published 16 hours ago

Diversity in community helps the state and the Globalist Elites. Diversification is just a remake of the strategy of divide and conquer. How can one increase diversity without contributing to the forces of chaos? There is no greater lie than the claim that communities become stronger as they are made more diverse. No one even claims this outside of the West. And by every measure the West has grown progressively worse and weaker with the rise in diversity. There is not a single metric that justifies the destruction of Western culture by the admixture of cultures from failed states.

