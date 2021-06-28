Situation Update, June 28th, 2021 - Americans are now living under foreign occupation

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CCP infiltration has compromised the Pentagon, Hollywood, universities, the mainstream media, big banks and consumer goods corporations. Nike’s own CEO recently declared that Nike is a company “of China and for China,” turning a blind eye to China’s deep human rights violations such as organ harvesting, torture of political dissidents and extreme surveillance of its own citizens.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-28-ccp-now-controlling-everything-americans-living-under-foreign-enemy-occupation.html
0:00 Situation Update
36:15 Special Report
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