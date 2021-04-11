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The Master RACE of God and why the world hates "white people" and Jesus Christ! The Israel of God...
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481 views • April 11, 2021
The Master RACE of God and why the world hates "white people" and Jesus Christ! This is a powerful video which shows that the God of Creation, Jesus the Father, has a Master Race and has dispersed them in all the "white" nations of the world. The world hates God (Jesus Christ) and the world's people of color hate God's offspring - the White Race of Adam.... The Snake people have almost blotted out all memory of God's Chosen Race... This video explains who and where they are... Professor Truth
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