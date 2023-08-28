X22 REPORT Ep. 3149a - [WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3149a - August 27, 2023
[WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat
The Green New Deal is falling apart, more they push the people into giving up, ovens, heaters, a/c, cars the more the people realize that this is not going to benefit them in the end. The world is now shifting away from the [CB] system and the [DS] cannot stop this. Fed will continue to raise rates into 2024 which will bring down the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
