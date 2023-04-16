Decoding the LiDL Logo: A Code 666 Extravaganza!

We decode this simple looking and visually LOUD logo and find SIX layers of Code 666, an Antichrist Code 222 signaling, plus several XO and Code 66 layers!





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/DecodingLiDL666.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com