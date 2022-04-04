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VN Hillary Pays 6-figure Fine, More Durham Indictments in April 4.4.22
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40 views • April 04, 2022
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HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN PAYS $113,000 FEC FINE IN ADMISSION OF GUILT FOR PRODUCING STEELE DOSSIER — NOW HOPES MEDIA WILL ASSIST THEM IN KILLING THE STORY
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/hillary-clinton-campaign-pays-113000-fec-fine-in-admission-of-guilt-for-producing-steele-dossier-now-hopes-media-will-assist-them-in-killing-the-story%ef%bf%bc/
KASH PATEL HOPES TO SEE NEW DURHAM INDICTMENTS IN APRIL OR MAY – SAYS DURHAM IS LOOKING AT JAKE SULLIVAN DEPOSITION (VIDEO)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/03/kash-patel-hopes-to-see-new-durham-indictments-in-april-or-may-says-durham-is-looking-at-jake-sullivan-deposition-video/
REPORT: SECRET SERVICE PAYS $30K/MO FOR MALIBU MANSION TO PROTECT HUNTER BIDEN
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/report-secret-service-pays-30k-mo-for-malibu-mansion-to-protect-hunter-biden/
HUGE! WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD ADMITS ITS COMPLICITY IN COVERING UP HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/huge-washington-post-editorial-board-admits-its-complicity-in-covering-up-hunter-biden-laptop-story/
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN PAYS $113,000 FEC FINE IN ADMISSION OF GUILT FOR PRODUCING STEELE DOSSIER — NOW HOPES MEDIA WILL ASSIST THEM IN KILLING THE STORY
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/hillary-clinton-campaign-pays-113000-fec-fine-in-admission-of-guilt-for-producing-steele-dossier-now-hopes-media-will-assist-them-in-killing-the-story%ef%bf%bc/
KASH PATEL HOPES TO SEE NEW DURHAM INDICTMENTS IN APRIL OR MAY – SAYS DURHAM IS LOOKING AT JAKE SULLIVAN DEPOSITION (VIDEO)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/03/kash-patel-hopes-to-see-new-durham-indictments-in-april-or-may-says-durham-is-looking-at-jake-sullivan-deposition-video/
REPORT: SECRET SERVICE PAYS $30K/MO FOR MALIBU MANSION TO PROTECT HUNTER BIDEN
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/report-secret-service-pays-30k-mo-for-malibu-mansion-to-protect-hunter-biden/
HUGE! WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD ADMITS ITS COMPLICITY IN COVERING UP HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/04/huge-washington-post-editorial-board-admits-its-complicity-in-covering-up-hunter-biden-laptop-story/
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