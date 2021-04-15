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Did A FAKE TAXI Just Take Unaccompanied Minors Out Of Migrant Facility???
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50 views • April 15, 2021
Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest of his investigation into the Rio Grande Valley Catholic Charity's assistance in a criminal conspiracy to smuggle illegal immigrants- men, women, and unaccompanied minors- across the United States. Here, he chronicles one human smuggler's activities over the past three weeks as she shuttles illegal immigrants to the airport from the Catholic Charity's downtown headquarters in McAllen, Texas.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607680506e6e712206ea08a6
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607680506e6e712206ea08a6
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