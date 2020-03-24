How to Practice Proper Social Distancing - #PropagandaWatch

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35507
We are being told to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. We are being told to quarantine shame those who break the new societal taboos. So how exactly do you introduce entirely new cultural norms across much of the world in the space of just a few weeks? Watch and learn.