Covenants, Oppression, and Blocking Demons from Entering Our Home - Vicki Joy Anderson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
14 views • 12 hours ago


You may not realize it, but when you invited Jesus Christ into your life, you made a threshold covenant with Him. Confused? That’s because few Biblical teachers explain the concept of the threshold covenant, and how integral it is in understanding the unbreakable promise between the Messiah and a believer. Thankfully, Vicki Joy Anderson is breaking down the ancient context of the threshold covenant and how it factors into understanding sleep paralysis. As an author, speaker, and someone who once suffered from this terrible condition, she brings a wide expanse of personal experience, research, and apologetics to the conversation of covenants, demon oppression, and the gritty realities of how easy it is to invite the wrong spiritual entities into our homes.



TAKEAWAYS


If someone in the household is engaged in sinful behavior, it can leave vulnerable members of the home open to spiritual attack


We tend to ignore our kids when they tell us about their scary visions and nightmares, but we should pay close attention to every word


When you give dark spiritual entities access to your home, they are free to cross over that threshold


Just because we don’t understand covenants today doesn’t mean they are not important or aren’t relevant



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge


🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/


Keywords
jesusdemonsdemonicspeakerauthornightmarescovenantssleep paralysistina griffincounter culture momvicki joy andersonoppressionm bible
