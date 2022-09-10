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NIGHT SHADOWS 09092022 -- LAST of TRUMP or LAST TRUMP? Cosmic Signs, Queen, UN, Revolution, UFO, Arrival, Depression & More
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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409 views • September 10, 2022

The date of 9-11 draws close, but does it mean anything for the year 2022 or is this yet another sign of trouble coming upon the Earth and sudden destruction? We have a FULL HARVEST MOON tonight and the 10th, and almost full moon on 9-11. It is interesting that this full moon will pass between JUPITER and SATURN, yet another cosmic sign. Are we about to see the LAST OF TRUMP, and does it imply that we are also seeing the LAST TRUMP and the removal of the Church at the FEAST OF TRUMPETS "LAST TRUMP"? The EU is having huge economic problems and experts warn a collapse is coming that would bring down the world's economic system. UN and WEF moving fast to bring in their GREAT RESET. War rumors everywhere and more...

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