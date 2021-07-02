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WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE - DELTA/INDIAN VARIANTS DON'T EXIST
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60 views • July 02, 2021
COMMON LAW:
Learn Common Law With Knowledge Is Power (Work your way through tabs at the top of page) - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/
Meet Your Strawman (Article) - https://www.ruralmoney.com/meet-your-strawman/
Common Law In 10 Minutes (Video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AgZYTwDm1giy/
Strawman - The Best Common Law documentary you will find (video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjfLdTpxMAlc/
Common Law Court - Register the living breathing you - https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
COVID19:
The UK Government downgraded the danger of Covid19 from a high consequence infectious disease on 19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08
A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC3L5NvL_Xr3ib6zY/view
18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/12/doctor-demolishes-gates-covid-vaccine-in-devastating-analysis/
If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/31/covid-if-there-is-no-virus-why-are-people-dying/
5 Questions to ask people who plan on getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
Learn Common Law With Knowledge Is Power (Work your way through tabs at the top of page) - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/
Meet Your Strawman (Article) - https://www.ruralmoney.com/meet-your-strawman/
Common Law In 10 Minutes (Video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AgZYTwDm1giy/
Strawman - The Best Common Law documentary you will find (video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjfLdTpxMAlc/
Common Law Court - Register the living breathing you - https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
COVID19:
The UK Government downgraded the danger of Covid19 from a high consequence infectious disease on 19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08
A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC3L5NvL_Xr3ib6zY/view
18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/12/doctor-demolishes-gates-covid-vaccine-in-devastating-analysis/
If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/31/covid-if-there-is-no-virus-why-are-people-dying/
5 Questions to ask people who plan on getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
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