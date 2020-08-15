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Welcome to the House Church Network
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15 views • August 15, 2020
To sign up to the House Church Network please send me a Facebook friend request and I can invite you to the private group. https://www.facebook.com/jason.carter.967
Post-C0V1D and possible future health scares a new world has emerged. It is a world hostile to biblical Christianity and one that is making it increasingly hard for the church to function in a building with all the governmental regulations being foisted upon it.
In private homes these draconian measures cannot be enforced. Christians are free from prying eyes to go unmasked, worship, hug, greet each other with a kiss, break bread, lay hands on the sick and basically operate the church in-line within a biblical framework.
This private Facebook group has been set up to kickstart a network of autonomous house churches across the UK and beyond for the purpose of equipping and encouraging the saints in these uncertain times. In time it will also offer practical advice on running house churches, preparedness, and pastoral advice from various professionals.
This group does not of course exclude any church group still meeting in a building, and if they wish to link in with the network they are very welcome to indeed.
As time goes on the Facebook group will transition to email and WhatsApp for a more secure way of communication. If you would like to be included in updates and to stay connected if such a time comes that censorship removes the group, or when it will need to go dark for security reasons, please send your WhatsApp number and/or email address to [email protected] so it can be kept on file and we can stay connected post-Facebook.
Please invite anyone you think might be interested to join this group! Exciting days are ahead and we were born for such a time as this!
Post-C0V1D and possible future health scares a new world has emerged. It is a world hostile to biblical Christianity and one that is making it increasingly hard for the church to function in a building with all the governmental regulations being foisted upon it.
In private homes these draconian measures cannot be enforced. Christians are free from prying eyes to go unmasked, worship, hug, greet each other with a kiss, break bread, lay hands on the sick and basically operate the church in-line within a biblical framework.
This private Facebook group has been set up to kickstart a network of autonomous house churches across the UK and beyond for the purpose of equipping and encouraging the saints in these uncertain times. In time it will also offer practical advice on running house churches, preparedness, and pastoral advice from various professionals.
This group does not of course exclude any church group still meeting in a building, and if they wish to link in with the network they are very welcome to indeed.
As time goes on the Facebook group will transition to email and WhatsApp for a more secure way of communication. If you would like to be included in updates and to stay connected if such a time comes that censorship removes the group, or when it will need to go dark for security reasons, please send your WhatsApp number and/or email address to [email protected] so it can be kept on file and we can stay connected post-Facebook.
Please invite anyone you think might be interested to join this group! Exciting days are ahead and we were born for such a time as this!
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