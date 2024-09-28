© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Beirut Family Current Situation Sept 27th
Maria & Cataleya Official
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x44NsPbJgkA&t
Sep 23 2024
اعلان الحرب الشاملة على لبنان ! تفاصيل وضع عائلتنا في الحرب
Declaring total war on Lebanon! Details of our family's situation in the war
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8frmv_oZGU&t
Sept 27 2024
أصعب يوم في حياتنا ضربو حد بيتنا وارعبو اطفالنا
The hardest day of our lives.