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Russia, Ukraine, sanctions, food shortages, WWIII, Great Reset, economic collapse
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82 views • April 11, 2022
Maria Zeee, March 9, 2022

Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, and regular guest at Zeee Media.

Today we discussed the Russia/Ukraine situation, sanctions being imposed on Russia, how this is effectively a declaration of war and what the implications of these actions will have on the world economy.

Martin says his computer is predicting a war cycle in 2022/2023, discussing the threat of China, and how quickly this could escalate to a world war.

We also discuss how this is an orchestration towards The Great Reset, incoming food shortages, and how people should prepare with investing in gold and having cash.

Martin will continue to update Zeee Media regularly. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Keywords
collapsefoodrussiaeconomyukrainemartin armstronggreat reset
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