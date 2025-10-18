The Battle For Your Mind

How to combat the Fiery Darts the demonic host shoot into your mind?

I want to talk about your mind and the demonic “Fiery Darts”





The two pieces of armor you need is “The Helmet of Salvation” and “The Shield of Faith.





The Fiery Darts

Self Pity: Any time your thoughts place you as the victim that is a fiery dart with a demon behind it. “Lord I reject that though as evil, speak right to the demon “The Lord Rebuke you. Pride: Your imagine places you as the best (Fill in the blank) that ever was, you can be assures a demon is right there. Lust: We are sexual beings, any time a lustful thought enters your mind their is a demon behind it.

The best way to fight this is to remove the demonic ammunition, Example; Don’t click on anything that is sexual in nature,