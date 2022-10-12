People in Florida are finding out electric vehicles and salt water are a fire hazard

Jim Crenshaw





October 10, 2022





Little does the lady in the video know but it can take as much as 50,000 gallons of water to put one of these out. Might as well just let it burn. Save the water for a fire you have a chance to put out. They have to cut into the thing to get to the battery to even attempt to put it out. The world has lost its collective mind.





“If you have an EV and it’s in your garage, get it out NOW if it had salt water flooding.” — Electric vehicles have proven to be an ‘extreme hazard’ in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and firefighters are sounding the alarm.

Source: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hurricane-ian-has-turned-electric-vehicles-into-ticking-time-bombs-extreme-hazard/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xyw4rxBfPMA3/