Confidential: Plan to Destroy the German Economy | www.kla.tv/24597

The German economy is currently in a steep tailspin. The Aggressor Russia seems to be responsible. Recently, however, a confidential paper attributed to the think tank RAND Corporation was published. It reveals once again that catastrophes do not simply fall from the sky but are thoroughly and inconspicuously planned. By whom? Here’s more...



👉 https://kla.tv/24597





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Article on the Confidential Document:

anti-spiegel.ru vom 1.9.2022: Mit Hilfe der Grünen: Die USA planen die Zerstörung der deutschen Wirtschaft: www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/mit-hilfe-der-gruenen-die-usa-planen-die-zerstoerung-der-deutschen-wirtschaft/





A. Baerbock at the Forum 2000 on 31st August 2022

www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0G7M8mEOzY





Original English paper:

https://disk.yandex.com/d/jxD85BQemPfz1A





Articles for verification of the document with anti-spiegel.ru

https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/ist-das-dokument-ueber-die-zerstoerung-der-deutschen-wirtschaft-eine-faelschung/

https://nyadagbladet.se/utrikes/shocking-document-how-the-us-planned-the-war-and-energy-crisis-in-europe/