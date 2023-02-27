Quo Vadis





Feb 25, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for February 25, 2023.





Please, like, share and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching more viewers.





Here is the monthly message of Our Lady:





“Dear children!





Keep converting and clothe yourselves in penitential garments and in personal, deep prayer; and in humility, seek peace from the Most High.





In this time of grace, Satan wants to seduce you, but you, little children, keep looking at my Son and follow Him towards Calvary in renunciation and fasting.





I am with you because the Most High permits me to love you, and lead you towards the joy of the heart, in faith, which grows for all those who love God above all.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





For 42 years, she has been telling us how to prevent wars, stop wars and suspend natural laws (earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, cyclones, tsunamis, etcetera).





“Only through fasting and prayer” she tells us!





She never ceases to show us the way to true peace, and she intercedes for us tirelessly, but she respects our freedom.





At the crossroads, man chooses to go with God, to love and worship Him, or to live without God, and to be asphyxiated without prayer.





And that is where our Mother weeps tears of blood, because she sees that doing so, we have no future.





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





Dearest Blessed Mother, you are the beacon that illuminates us in the night and calls us emphatically!





You tell us that we are your hope.





Help us to not disappoint you, as you have never disappointed us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sAHiwchnew



