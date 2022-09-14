The Brutal Truth

Welcome To Our Idiocracy
* Old man yells at clouds.
* Who thought today’s event was a good idea?
* Behold: America First policies put $ in your pocket.
* [Bidan] is in essence taking $ from you; the grinch who stole your future.
* When facts get in the way, the White House lies.
* How Americans really see the economy.
* Four horsemen of failure spin their destruction.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 September 2022
