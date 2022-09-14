Create New Account
The Brutal Truth
155 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Welcome To Our Idiocracy

* Old man yells at clouds.

* Who thought today’s event was a good idea?

* Behold: America First policies put $ in your pocket.

* [Bidan] is in essence taking $ from you; the grinch who stole your future.

* When facts get in the way, the White House lies.

* How Americans really see the economy.

* Four horsemen of failure spin their destruction.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 13 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312284709112

Keywords
laura ingrahamnancy pelosidonald trumpjoe bidencost of livingidiocracychuck schumerdestructionkamala harrispopulismcatastropheideologyamerica firstamerica lastprice inflationfood pricebidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricesgas pricemalevolencejames taylorkjp

