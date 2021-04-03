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The Messianic Age: 144,000 Family Lines Inter Heaven: Who, Why & How They Learn To Reign.
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30 views • April 03, 2021
144,000 Family Lines Enter Into Heaven. Each of those family Lines has Between 4 and 5 Thousand members. This means there are between 576,000,000 & 720,000,000 Or The “Myriads & Myriads In Heaven. The Vast Majority are husbands and wives Paired Up to become 1 eternal being in Heaven and count as 1 person and not 2. This is because women are eternal beings who are in a fallen state after Eve Ate from the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil.
Sexual desire is actually a desire to enter into the body of women because they have this eternal body. By serving a man women become Holy and make their husbands holy because they are spiritually made perfect at the foundation of the World. Each of these men becomes Holy through the marriage relationship, a proving ground for the 144,000. To succeed they must read the bible according to the Law of Fruit Tree 3 hours a day for the rest of their lives until the Messianic age begins. The knowledge they learn is equivalent to the Mind of Christ/Messiah/Melchizedek. They obey every word of God in this life and have the knowledge of how to live 1,000 years. This video will identify them and what they learn and how they do it.
144,000 Family Lines Inter Heaven: Who, Why & How They Learn To Reign In The Messianic Age.
Sexual desire is actually a desire to enter into the body of women because they have this eternal body. By serving a man women become Holy and make their husbands holy because they are spiritually made perfect at the foundation of the World. Each of these men becomes Holy through the marriage relationship, a proving ground for the 144,000. To succeed they must read the bible according to the Law of Fruit Tree 3 hours a day for the rest of their lives until the Messianic age begins. The knowledge they learn is equivalent to the Mind of Christ/Messiah/Melchizedek. They obey every word of God in this life and have the knowledge of how to live 1,000 years. This video will identify them and what they learn and how they do it.
144,000 Family Lines Inter Heaven: Who, Why & How They Learn To Reign In The Messianic Age.
Keywords
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