"The Constitution - Friend or Foe?!" Part 2 of 2

As Americans we naively understand and expect that the Constitution of the United States of America is the "supreme law of the land" and as such provides assurance and safeguards that are inseparable connected to the power of law, for our protection and ultimately for our guarantee of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness... and that of our posterity. But what if that is simply an idealogical relic of the old normal? What if the new normal means that the Constitution and laws of the land are used against us?! And worse, what if... instead of guaranteeing our rights to life, liberty, and happiness, they are used to take that all away and replace it with just the opposite?! And what if... that were all a part of God's plan?! Could you believe it? Would you believe it? God does work in mysterious ways!