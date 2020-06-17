© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Civil War Was Not About Slavery
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • June 17, 2020
That's right.....The Civil War was not fought about slavery, and the proof comes directly from the Commander-In-Chief himself.
This video was created using the following videos:
The Civil War was Not for Slavery
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47F0ybtX6Us
PROOF the AMERICAN "CIVIL WAR" was not about Slavery
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgU6YQWz86g
This video was created using the following videos:
The Civil War was Not for Slavery
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47F0ybtX6Us
PROOF the AMERICAN "CIVIL WAR" was not about Slavery
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgU6YQWz86g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.