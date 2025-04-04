BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trojan Trump, Trojan Xai purchuse of X - BEAST SYSTEM...
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
322 views • 4 weeks ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Trojan Trump?

Trojan XAi acquires X (the big MOTB system picture). MSN says Elon could be the Messiah (why). Is he really the false prophet (cover multiple texts / evidence)? What does Elon's name mean and how does it tie to Scripture? Is Trump's job to destroy the dollar to launch a "digital dollar" linked biometrically to the blockchain for full tracking of purchases (MOTB $ System)? Ai is being positioned as a God - couple stories. There are two stories of extradition / arrests that are suspect at best. How does this fit troops on the street using the Insurrection Act - decision after April 20th. Noahide law practice? Is it all a script? Deep analysis.


Keywords
stock marketsai godwar on truthtrump is destroying the economywho owns trumpnwo orderburning down cash
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy