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Walt Disney's Wizard Of Oz
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131 views • May 24, 2022
Walt Disney had always wanted to make a film based on the Oz stories. In 1954, when the movie rights to various Oz books became available, Walt purchased them. Rainbow Road to Oz was proposed. Soon, scripts were written for a movie in "Widescreen, color, the works.." It was suppose to star some of the Mouseketeers. Darlene Gillespie as Dorothy and Annette Funicello as Ozma.
Preview segments from the film aired on September 11, 1957 on Disneyland's fourth anniversary show. For some reason it was never finished.
Preview segments from the film aired on September 11, 1957 on Disneyland's fourth anniversary show. For some reason it was never finished.
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