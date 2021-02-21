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ASK THE EXPERTS II FROM ORACLE FILMS - COVILEAKS - 2021 BBC PANORAMA RESPONSE
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266 views • February 21, 2021
debess


Ask the Experts II provides a platform to some of the world's most outspoken and heavily censored medical professionals to express their views on the validity of the global pandemic and the safety & efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, the masks and the other precautionary measures that have been so readily integrated into our everyday lives.

Produced by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks https://covileaks.co.uk

Featuring (in order of appearance): Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Kevin P. Corbett, Dr. Anne Fierlafijn, Dr. Hilde De Smet, Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis, Dr. Zac Cox, Dr. Piotr Rubas, Dr. Johan Denis, Senator Scott Jensen, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Heiko Santelmann, Sandy Lunoe, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Teryn Clark, Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat, Dr. Antoine Barbari, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Kate Shemirani, Dr. Mario Cabrera Avivar, Dr. Mikael Nordfors, Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, Dr. Vernon Coleman.

Thanks to:
World Doctors Alliance https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/

Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any NON-MONETISED media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]

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If you like our content, please consider donating to help us keep making videos like this: www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms

Watch Ask the Experts Part 1: www.brandnewtube.com/v/75grLS

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