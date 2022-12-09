Cannabis Social Equity Support Program in Washington

Washington Establishes Social Equity Support Programs
So what happened?
The state’s new Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force and the Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program were created to reduce barriers to entry to the cannabis industry for individuals and communities most impacted by the war on drugs.
Significance
The Task Force will allow approximately 40 additional cannabis retail licenses to be issued for social equity purposes, according to a release. Those licenses will replace the approximately 40 licenses that were canceled, forfeited, revoked or never issued in specific jurisdictions across Washington.
Separately, the Washington Department of Commerce partnered with the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) and Make Green Go!, a cannabis business development consulting company, to create the Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program.
Impact
The program includes one-on-one mentoring for social equity applicants seeking retail licenses, as well as an online learning module to help educate operators on a range of business development topics such as accounting, finance, market research, strategies and more.
