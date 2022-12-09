Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Social Equity Support Program in Washington
28 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published 19 hours ago |

Washington Establishes Social Equity Support Programs


So what happened?

The state’s new Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force and the Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program were created to reduce barriers to entry to the cannabis industry for individuals and communities most impacted by the war on drugs.


Significance

The Task Force will allow approximately 40 additional cannabis retail licenses to be issued for social equity purposes, according to a release. Those licenses will replace the approximately 40 licenses that were canceled, forfeited, revoked or never issued in specific jurisdictions across Washington.


Separately, the Washington Department of Commerce partnered with the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) and Make Green Go!, a cannabis business development consulting company, to create the Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program.


Impact

The program includes one-on-one mentoring for social equity applicants seeking retail licenses, as well as an online learning module to help educate operators on a range of business development topics such as accounting, finance, market research, strategies and more.


Episode 1076 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/Qc_k74YvA1Y

Keywords
cannabismarijuanasocial equity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket