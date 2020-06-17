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PROPHETIC SIGNS JUN 17, 2020 - WORLD ON BRINK OF WORST FOOD CRISIS
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23 views • June 17, 2020
EU urges US to join new Mideast peace effort …. Push to defund the police in the USA and other places worldwide …. Truckers won't deliver to cities which defund or disband police departments …. World on the brink of worst food crisis in 50 years, UN warns …. Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Japan's Ryukyu Islands
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