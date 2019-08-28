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Why Don't We Have Cancer-Sniffing Dogs?
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100 views • August 28, 2019
There are a lot of stories out there about dogs who seemed to smell lung cancer on their owner’s breath, and a recent study found that some dogs can detect lung cancer in blood samples with astonishing accuracy. So why aren’t there domestic dogs trained to detect cancer in every hospital on the planet?
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