Doco reaction- Cancer (IS) a Food borne illness
DC Learning to Live
Published 17 hours ago

This is a short documentary made, and presented by a young girl, just 17yrs old. Her name Grace Price X- https://twitter.com/travelingenes

website- https://www.cancerfoodborneillness.com/

Petition to regulate processed foods- https://www.change.org/p/tighter-regulations-on-ultra-processed-foods-to-protect-future-generations/psf/share?share=1&source_location=combo_psf


Videos to watch-

How big sugar influences - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC6aqA9Kl40&t=599s

Calley Means Corrupt food - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOUsEVIYdFI&t=91s


Prof. Thomas Seyfried Cancer as a Metabolic disease - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCh7Q9F8vVQ&t=1292s



3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

