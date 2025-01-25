Disappearance of Susan Powell (Astrology Analysis)

According to Wikipedia, Susan Marie Powell (born October 16, 1981) is an American missing person from West Valley City, Utah, whose disappearance and suspected murder in December 2009 garnered national media attention. Her husband, Joshua Powell, was named by law enforcement a person of interest in her disappearance but was never charged. Joshua killed himself and the couple's two young sons in February 2012 after custody of the boys had been given to Susan's parents.





Part 1. Synastry Analysis





First, we have Joshua the husband.





For the man we always look at aspects from her planets to his Sun as this reveals how he will behave towards her.





His Sun is squared (90 degree angle) by her Pluto (represents death), her Sun (represents life), her Jupiter (represents happiness) and her Mercury (represents communication).





This means he behaves in a negative manner towards her because of the multiple squares to his Sun from four of her planets, because of the negative nature of the planet Pluto, as well as because of what the Sun, Jupiter and Mercury represent, which are life, happiness and communication, respectively.





Next, we have Susan the wife.





For the woman we always look at the Moon. Since we don't have the accurate birth time in this case we can only approximate the Moon position.





Her Moon is opposed by his Neptune (180 degree angle) and squared by his Moon (90 degree angle). These are both negative aspects.





Neptune represents illusions and delusions when aspecting negatively. It is possible she had delusions or

was fantasizing about the relationship. Negative aspects from Neptune could also mean lack of boundaries. Regarding sex, drugs, etc.





Square from his Moon to her Moon means lack of emotional support from her.





Her Moon is also receiving a trine (120 degrees, which is a positive aspect) from his Mercury and Pluto.





Since Mercury represents communication this shows she was communicative in the relationship.





Since Pluto represents transformation the positive aspect from his Pluto means she was using Pluto energies in a positive manner such as tremendous self sacrifice to make their family a success.





Part 2. Love Analysis





For compatibility first we check how his Sun is affected by her Venus.





Her Venus in Sagittarius makes no aspect to his Sun in Capricorn.





This means that he wasn't really attracted to her. This is crucial.





Next, we look at how her Moon is affected by his Venus.





Her moon at around 8 Gemini doesn't make any aspect to his Venus at 22 Sagittarius.





This means that she wasn't really attracted to him, either.





In my opinion this is the real reason why the relationship did not work. Neither of them were really attracted to each other. Emphasis on the word, "really".





Part 3. Pluto Phases Analysis





Susan went missing and/or was murdered in December 2009.





At this time Pluto was at 2 Capricorn.





Pluto minus 135 degrees was at 17 Leo.





17 Leo is trine her 22 Sagittarius Neptune. Neptune is associated with disappearances, and hence she became a missing person at this time.





