CNN Admits US Out of Arms for Kiev As Russian Forces Gain Ground
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9977 followers
3
208 views • 7 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 22, 2024…

- Russian forces continue advancing along the line of contact;

- Ukrainian sources are claiming to have “slowed down” Russia’s advance toward Pokrovsk, but in actuality, Russian forces by necessity slow down as they approach high concentrations of urban fortifications;

- CNN admits the US is running out of weapons and ammunition to send Ukraine;

- Ukraine continues carrying out high profile attacks inside Russia, the latest on an alleged munitions depot, but such attacks are not frequent enough to disrupt Russian combat operations;

- As Ukrainian fighting capacity is systematically destroyed, Ukraine’s Western sponsors are considering ways of perpetuating or escalating the conflict with the use of Western-made missiles against pre-2014 Russian territory still being discussed;

References:

Guardian - ‘If they don’t die, our infantry will’: Ukraine’s pivotal battle for Donetsk (September 18, 2024):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/18/if-they-dont-die-our-infantry-will-ukraines-pivotal-battle-for-donetsk

CNN - US military aid packages to Ukraine shrink amid concerns over Pentagon stockpiles (September 17, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/17/politics/us-reducing-military-aid-packages-ukraine/index.html

CNN - Ukraine claims to have destroyed large Russian ammunition depot in overnight drone attack (September 18, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/18/europe/ukraine-russian-weapons-depot-drone-attack-intl/index.html

Washington Post - Opinion | The losing strategy of underestimating Russia (September 19, 2024):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/09/19/russia-navy-putin-ukraine/

BBC - Volunteers dying as Russia’s war dead tops 70,000 (September 20, 2024):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjr3255gpjgo

BBC - Ukrainian casualties: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day - Zelensky aide (June 2022):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61742736

NYT - U.S. STRATEGY PLAN CALLS FOR INSURING NO RIVALS DEVELOP (1992):

https://www.nytimes.com/1992/03/08/world/us-strategy-plan-calls-for-insuring-no-rivals-develop.html


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

cnnusaukrainenatothe new atlas
