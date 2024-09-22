CNN Admits US Out of Arms for Kiev As Russian Forces Gain Ground

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 22, 2024…
- Russian forces continue advancing along the line of contact;
- Ukrainian sources are claiming to have “slowed down” Russia’s advance toward Pokrovsk, but in actuality, Russian forces by necessity slow down as they approach high concentrations of urban fortifications;
- CNN admits the US is running out of weapons and ammunition to send Ukraine;
- Ukraine continues carrying out high profile attacks inside Russia, the latest on an alleged munitions depot, but such attacks are not frequent enough to disrupt Russian combat operations;
- As Ukrainian fighting capacity is systematically destroyed, Ukraine’s Western sponsors are considering ways of perpetuating or escalating the conflict with the use of Western-made missiles against pre-2014 Russian territory still being discussed;
References:
Guardian - ‘If they don’t die, our infantry will’: Ukraine’s pivotal battle for Donetsk (September 18, 2024):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/18/if-they-dont-die-our-infantry-will-ukraines-pivotal-battle-for-donetsk
CNN - US military aid packages to Ukraine shrink amid concerns over Pentagon stockpiles (September 17, 2024):
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/17/politics/us-reducing-military-aid-packages-ukraine/index.html
CNN - Ukraine claims to have destroyed large Russian ammunition depot in overnight drone attack (September 18, 2024):
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/18/europe/ukraine-russian-weapons-depot-drone-attack-intl/index.html
Washington Post - Opinion | The losing strategy of underestimating Russia (September 19, 2024):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/09/19/russia-navy-putin-ukraine/
BBC - Volunteers dying as Russia’s war dead tops 70,000 (September 20, 2024):
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjr3255gpjgo
BBC - Ukrainian casualties: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day - Zelensky aide (June 2022):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61742736
NYT - U.S. STRATEGY PLAN CALLS FOR INSURING NO RIVALS DEVELOP (1992):
https://www.nytimes.com/1992/03/08/world/us-strategy-plan-calls-for-insuring-no-rivals-develop.html
