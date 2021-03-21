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The New Precedent Being Set. The Military Is Part Of The New Normal
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120 views • March 21, 2021
Ohio is now the home of the next mass jab site and as we reported a few weeks ago the military is there. Military being used is not the sign of a voluntary jab.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2021/03/15/ohios-first-federal-covid-19-vaccination-center-set-open-cleveland/4699391001/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/visualizing-worlds-deadliest-pandemics-population-impact
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2021/03/15/ohios-first-federal-covid-19-vaccination-center-set-open-cleveland/4699391001/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/visualizing-worlds-deadliest-pandemics-population-impact
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https://thewashingtonstandard.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FEMA-e1583243326407.jpg
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