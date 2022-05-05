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Fact #19: Who was First Lady Louisa Catherine Adams?
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
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Ladies Love Politics is a podcast designed for busy women who want to stay informed without going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and commentary... all while framing current events through a lens of critical thinking. Check out the blog at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. Be sure to tune in to the Ladies Love Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also check out LLP by going to the website www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
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*****

Fact #19: Who was First Lady Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams

Louisa Catherine Adams was the first First Lady to be born outside of the United States. In fact, she didn’t move to America until four years after marrying John Quincy Adams.

Before becoming first lady, she was a diplomat’s wife. While she was charming and classy, she was also full of grit. She moved to Russia with her 2 year old son to be with her husband. The environment was harsh, she was in poor health and had little money. While there she gave birth to a daughter who died before her second birthday.

When her husband was sent to London, Louisa set off to join him. With her young son, she took off on a 40 day trek across war torn Europe.

Her husband would fail to win re-election. However, Louisa would remain a public figure. John would run for Congress and win and spend the next 17 years of his life serving his country.

Louisa and John were both ardent supporters of abolition. In fact, Louisa helped her sort through petitions he was sent on slavery. She also was a supporter of women’s rights and even linked the plight of women to that of slaves to further the cause of both.

She received a lot of criticism for being from England. Louisa was perceived as royalty and snobby. The mud slinging was so bad she made a direct response to some of the allegations - making it the first time a woman would respond directly to false stories in the national media.

John would die from a stroke on the floor of Congress. Louisa made it in time to see him just before he passed. She spent the rest of her life defending his record and reputation and writing several autobiographies.


REFERENCES:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/first-families/louisa-catherine-johnson-adams/
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=6
Keywords
white housefirst ladywifeamerican historywomens historylouisa catherine adamsjohn quincy adamspresdient
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