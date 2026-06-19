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Dawns Early Light
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7


“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17


🪔“She can’t do that, ❤️‍🔥YES I can” 🪔

Channel #1 YouTube: 🎓164 public playlists

📍🟫 LISTEN & WATCH / Go to : PLAYLISTS 🟫📍

🎧Reference, teachings, prophecy & hope🎧

https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst


🖥️ WATCHABLE BROADCAST VIDEOS :

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq

YouTube:

Channel #2 🪔exclusively spiritual videos

https://youtube.com/@enlightenmentKMM


🇺🇸 Wake Up playlist 🇺🇸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

🍴Tidbits & FINAL CALLS 🕵🏼‍♀️Reveals

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo

🎙️COUNTDOWN ⚡️ SHOCKWAVES WARNINGS

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZsBF7F8sAExoWK5NvX8cpI&si=-fsgzx3lHAkk9FcY

🆕 Spiritual updates🪖Ground level warnings

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbNeXSqQCH88Sk8Hb447rb0&si=RbkC0sPj7LeZc7D0


PODCASTS linked to most app platforms

🎧Listen here🎧

https://blondiebroadcast.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

📱 Telegram: most VIDEOS posted

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

https://x.com/LuvCampDelta


🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

☄️💥DESTROYER SYSTEM 💥☄️

🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp

🌑 Silver Bullet 🔫 🧬Genetic manipulation 🧫💉🩸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZyQDjXFdk-cJ6DiPM2q29C&si=Rk_-6CiMt41xLZfr


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.


BACKUP CHANNELS:

Youtube spirituality:

https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM

Youtube Independent Gazette:

https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM

REFERENCES:

Holy Bible

GENEVA 📖 KJB

https://archive.org/details/TheGenevaBible1560/geneva_bible1560

TheAramaicScriptures.com

Zadok Priestly calendar

https://torahislight.org/calendar/

Qumran scrolls lost teachings

Kolbrin Nibiru / flood references

https://archive.org/details/the-kolbrin-bible-complete

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy