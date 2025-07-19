BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Emotional Triggers, Projecting Unfelt Emotions, You Can Only Stay in a Capping Emotions for Years, Getting Into the Grief, You Don’t Need to Wait for Law of Attraction Triggers
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
12 views • 3 days ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Z7QeZEfWMZI

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P1


Cut:

39m40s - 47m31s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************


“ALLOW YOURSELF TO FULLY EXPERIENCE THE EMOTION, REALLY GET INTO THE EMOTION. GO DEEPER AND DEEPER AND STAY IN IT AS LONG AS POSSIBLE.”

@ 44m40s


“YOU CAN ONLY STAY IN A CAPPING EMOTION FOR YEARS. THE ACTUAL CAUSAL EMOTION IS EXPERIENCED JUST LIKE YOU WOULD HAVE EXPERIENCED IT AS A CHILD.”

@ 44m50s


Keywords
law of attractionsoul foodself awaredivine love pathsoul conditioncausal emotionstrue spiritualitysoul healingsoul searchcapping emotionssoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godmental health and wellbeingdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingchildlike againgetting into the griefemotional triggersunfelt emotionsreincarnated jesus and cornelius
